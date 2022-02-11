Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

