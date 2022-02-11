Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get VanEck Digital Transformation ETF alerts:

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.