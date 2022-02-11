Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,292 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $138.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average of $148.25. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

