Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EQT by 64.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $203,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $104,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 16.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

