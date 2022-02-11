Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth $139,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

SDIV opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.