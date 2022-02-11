Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 75,028 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,028 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.58% of Graphite Bio worth $34,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $119,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 401,579 shares of company stock worth $3,877,916. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,285. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

