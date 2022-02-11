Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 38,500 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,793,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,407,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,510,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 950,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 937,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 869,228 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.62. 9,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $448.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.