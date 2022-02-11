Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,882. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $479.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

In related news, EVP Andrew Combs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

