Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,957 shares during the period. Evolent Health comprises 1.2% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $58,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,813,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,171 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.13. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

