Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 5,200 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.53% of Nkarta worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. 3,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,441. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $334.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

