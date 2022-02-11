Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 187,500 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

