Robert W. Baird Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $28.00

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $106,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $62,854,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $17,835,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $13,061,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $9,949,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

