Robert J. Dzielak Sells 19,390 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Expedia Group stock opened at $197.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.93.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.64.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.
