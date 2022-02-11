Robert J. Dzielak Sells 19,390 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Expedia Group stock opened at $197.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

