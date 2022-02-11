Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 518,697 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NCZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,868. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

