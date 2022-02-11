Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 700,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 820,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 35,928.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,395 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPOF remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.