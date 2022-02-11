Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the period. Barings BDC comprises approximately 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Barings BDC worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 425,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 46.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 560,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.24. 218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,702. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $539.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

