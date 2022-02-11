RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,653.40

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,653.40 ($35.88) and traded as low as GBX 2,600 ($35.16). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,620 ($35.43), with a volume of 160,256 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,652.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,631.43. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.27.
About RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP)
Recommended Stories
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.