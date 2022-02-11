Rise (RISE) Market Cap Reaches $346,959.42

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $346,959.42 and approximately $216.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00065447 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 193,497,943 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

