Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $425.97

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 425.97 ($5.76) and traded as high as GBX 456 ($6.17). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 450 ($6.09), with a volume of 69,597 shares traded.

RCDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.23) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.71) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.23) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £279.98 million and a P/E ratio of 155.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 450.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

