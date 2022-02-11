Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $425.97

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 425.97 ($5.76) and traded as high as GBX 456 ($6.17). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 450 ($6.09), with a volume of 69,597 shares traded.

RCDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.23) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.71) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.23) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £279.98 million and a P/E ratio of 155.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 450.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

