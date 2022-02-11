Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.770-$1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 90,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

