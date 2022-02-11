Reviewing Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arco Platform and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

Arco Platform currently has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 97.76%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,196.88%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -12.40% -6.21% -2.75% 17 Education & Technology Group -83.53% -117.14% -59.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and 17 Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.12 $3.26 million ($0.43) -46.74 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.32 -$205.35 million ($5.70) -0.22

Arco Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group. Arco Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arco Platform beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

