Reviewing Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) & Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. and Allbirds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 10 0 3.00 Allbirds 0 2 10 0 2.83

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $33.90, suggesting a potential upside of 44.62%. Allbirds has a consensus target price of $23.64, suggesting a potential upside of 106.25%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Levi Strauss & Co..

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 9.60% 39.30% 10.15% Allbirds N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Allbirds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $5.76 billion 1.63 $553.54 million $1.35 17.36 Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Allbirds on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

