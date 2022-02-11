Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) PT Raised to GBX 110

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.35) to GBX 110 ($1.49) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Residential Secure Income stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Residential Secure Income has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.64 million and a PE ratio of 34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

In other news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £55,500 ($75,050.71).

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

