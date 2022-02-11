Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

