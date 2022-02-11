Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.93 on Thursday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

