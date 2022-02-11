Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.00 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

CMG stock opened at $1,578.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,588.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,750.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 715.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

