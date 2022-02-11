Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE BYD opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

