Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.