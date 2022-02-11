Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.
Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.
NYSE RSG opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
