Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 77,600 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 71,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Shares of EL stock opened at $315.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.54 and a 200-day moving average of $332.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $278.28 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,071,163 shares of company stock valued at $707,190,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.