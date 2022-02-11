Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 67,702 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOTV. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $612.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

