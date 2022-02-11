Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after buying an additional 649,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 65.4% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after acquiring an additional 199,142 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

POR stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

