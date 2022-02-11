Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 315,771 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 486.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

