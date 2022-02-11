Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $339.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

