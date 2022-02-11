Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 144,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,306,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

