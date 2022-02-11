Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 99.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,187,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092,811 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,393,000 after buying an additional 340,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 191.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after buying an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,439,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,891,000 after purchasing an additional 685,642 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at $95,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 54.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,337 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

LU stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

