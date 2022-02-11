Relx (LON:REL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,605 ($35.23) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REL. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.36) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,670 ($36.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.39).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,262 ($30.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,311.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,241.44. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14). The firm has a market cap of £43.77 billion and a PE ratio of 32.73.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

