Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.56.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
NYSE RS traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $122.61 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.28.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
