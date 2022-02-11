Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

NYSE:RM traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. 69,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $305,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,763. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regional Management by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Regional Management by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Regional Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regional Management by 482.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

