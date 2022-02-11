Reflexer Ungovernance Token Market Cap Hits $30.72 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for about $176.05 or 0.00403706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $30.72 million and $524,332.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,619.32 or 1.00026652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023843 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001106 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,492 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

