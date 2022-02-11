Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at B. Riley

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. started coverage on Redbox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 12.80.

RDBX stock opened at 2.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.72. Redbox has a 1-year low of 2.00 and a 1-year high of 27.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

