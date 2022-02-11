Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $11.49

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $12.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 2,231 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,128 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

