REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Jennifer Lambert Purchases 400 Shares

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) insider Jennifer Lambert bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$137.89 ($97.79) per share, with a total value of A$55,156.00 ($39,117.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It offers property and property-related services on websites and mobile apps. The company operates residential, commercial, share, and co-working property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, spacely.com.au, Flatmates.com.au, iproperty.com.my, smartline.com.au, hometrack.com.au, 1form.com, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, squarefoot.com.hk, ThinkgOfLiving.com, myfun.com, smartexpos.com, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, move.com, realtor.com, and 99.co.

