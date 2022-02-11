REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Jennifer Lambert Purchases 400 Shares

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) insider Jennifer Lambert bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$137.89 ($97.79) per share, with a total value of A$55,156.00 ($39,117.73).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
REA Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.