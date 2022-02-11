RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $573.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.47.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

