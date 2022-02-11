RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.84. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $53.99 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $695.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

RICK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 365.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

