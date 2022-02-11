RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Releases Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.80.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
