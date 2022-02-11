RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Releases Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

