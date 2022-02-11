Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.26. 447,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,286. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

