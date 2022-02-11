Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $50.35 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $312.96 million and $50.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00008861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.29 or 0.06848616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.81 or 1.00192132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006167 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,317,432 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

