Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98. Radware has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radware by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 80.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 18.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 91.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

