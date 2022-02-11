RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.
Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 455,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.96.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.