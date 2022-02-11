RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 455,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 51.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,552 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

