RA Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,289,000. Tyra Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.8% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 17.54% of Tyra Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $3,646,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $8,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67. Tyra Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

